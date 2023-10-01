EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards, how to get, available regions, and more

EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards represent a special batch of in-game items that are available to players in selected regions of the globe. It's an exclusive promotion in collaboration with EA Sports to celebrate the launch of the new football game. Despite being restricted to certain parts of the world, it can reward some exclusive items that cannot be gained otherwise.

EA Sports has dropped the FIFA tag from the series for the first time, and this has opened up the score for additional endorsements. The EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards are an indicator of that, as there hasn't been any such collaboration between the two in previous years. It comes close to the events of last week when the Nike MadReady promo was live for all users with early access.

Let's take a look at what the rewards are and how players can obtain them for their in-game journeys.

How do you get the EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards in the game

As of October 1, the EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards program is live, and you can redeem different codes for unique rewards. The process is quite simple, although it's only available in selected countries:

Buy a bottle of Pepsi.

Remove the banner of the bottle.

On the inside, you'll find a unique code printed on it.

You can go to Pepsi's website and redeem the code.

Make sure to link your EA account in order to find the items.

Once redeemed, the gift items will be available in your in-game store within the Ultimate Team mode.

It's hard to say exactly what rewards players will get as part of the EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards program. However, many have predicted that they will get an extra kit, similar to the Coca-Cola version in one of the earlier FIFA games.

It's unlikely that the rewards will be worth too much in terms of gameplay value, but the added cosmetics will certainly help players make their teams look cool and different from other squads.

The EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards program is also available in five nations of Europe. Those who are located in the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Norway, and the Netherlands will be able to redeem the code.

It's unclear if EA Sports and Pepsi will bring this collaboration elsewhere and if there will be an in-game promo feature. As unlikely as it sounds, such an in-game event is possible, taking inspiration from the Adidas Numbers Up promo in FIFA 22.

If such a promo does take place, it could see special cards for superstars like Lionel Messi, who has been an integral part of the soft drinks brand over the last few years.