EA FC 24 leak hints at Andre Silva arriving as an RTTK SBC

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. A recent leak on social media suggests that Andre Silva will arrive as an SBC item during the event. The Portuguese striker currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga as the Spanish giants look to prove their worth in the UEFA Champions League this season.

RTTK items are special and unique as they have dynamic ratings that receive upgrades based on the team's performance in the tournament. RTTK players participating in the UEFA Champions League can receive up to two in-form upgrades after receiving an initial boost.

This makes players like Andre Silva excellent candidates for such special versions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Portuguese striker Andre Silva is rumored to arrive as an RTTK SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Andre Silva has been one of the most consistent yet underrated marksmen in Europe over the past few seasons. He has played in some of the best leagues in club football and has performed well for the Portuguese national side, with his contributions earning him a move to Real Sociedad in the summer. Silva is rumored to receive an RTTK SBC version in EA FC 24.

Real Sociedad had an incredible 2022/23 season, shocking the world with their performances in the league and securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League. They will be hoping to progress beyond the competition's group stages, which should also boost the stats and overall rating of the leaked RTTK Andre Silva card.

What will the card look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall stats and rating of the card have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the SBC item could be 85-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 85

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 52

Physicality: 82

While not the quickest, Andre Silva certainly has the traits of a proper striker on the virtual pitch. His shooting stats and domineering physical presence will make him a threat to any opposing defensive lineup, while the league he plays in and his nationality should make it easy for gamers to accommodate him into their starting lineup.