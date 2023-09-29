EA FC 24 Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC is now live in EA FC 24 as the first Squad Building Challenge of the Road to the Knockouts promo. EA Sports has already released a fair number of special cards as part of Team 1, but getting these items will require you to depend on your luck. However, you don't have to rely on factors outside your control when it comes to Bruno Guimaraes' RTTK item. You can guarantee it for your squad by completing the new SBC's tasks before they expire.

Before attempting this challenge, you should evaluate how much you might have to spend to beat it. Your expenses will be based on the fodder you have to buy to use in this SBC. An idea about its completion cost will help you to decide if it's worth attempting. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks and conditions in EA FC 24's Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC.

All Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC tasks in EA FC 24

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Cheapest completion cost of Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

Currently, the lowest amount you'll need to spend to complete this SBC is between 168,000-172,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. That said, you might have to spend more or less than that amount since item prices can fluctuate as the demand and supply of certain cards rise and fall.

However, you can reduce its completion cost by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder, you can always grind different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will get you weekly packs that can then be opened for more fodder. You can then use these items to lower your completion cost and increase the valuation of this SBC's rewards.

Is the EA FC 24 Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC worth it?

Expand Tweet

For starters, this SBC is expensive, especially considering how early in the season it is. After completing all its tasks, you will unlock an 86-rated CM card with CDM as a backup option. While this item lacks any Playstyle+, it comes with Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Press Resistant.

These three Playstyles could be incredibly effective in this game's new meta. Moreover, the item also has decent all-around stats that will allow it to excel in both offensive and defensive departments in EA FC 24.