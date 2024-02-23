EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution guide: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team, and it's a really interesting option for players to consider. For the first time in months, EA Sports has released an EVO that doesn't have any restrictions in terms of overall and positions. This opens the door for players to show their creativity when it comes to choosing a suitable candidate for the new release.
However, this also makes it even more difficult to make the best possible choice. While the options eligible to be part of the EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution are aplenty, this EVO comes with certain requirements worth noting. Hence, it's important to analyze them along with the upgrades to make the best decision possible.
EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution requirements
Here are the requirements for this EVO:
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- Pace: Max. 79
- Shooting: Max. 84
- Passing: Max. 88
- Physicality: Max. 76
- Defending: Max. 84
EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution upgrades
The current evolution offers two levels of upgrades. Both are attached to their own unique challenges. In order to get the maximum boosts, players will have to finish both sets before the evolution expires.
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: +2
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Pace: +3
- Passing: +1
- Shooting: +1
- Defending: +2
Level 2 upgrade
- Overall: +2
- Rarity: Evolutions II
- Pace: +8
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +1
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
Best players to use in EA FC 24 Pick It Up Evolution
This game has some amazing cards that you could consider using in this EVO, and the free cost of this evolution makes things even better. Here are some of the best possible candidates to improve:
- Florian Wirtz base card (only if you complete the Future Stars Strike Force Evolution)
- Florian Wirtz POTM
- Bernardo Silva
- Patri Guijarro
- Dani Olmo Versus
- James Maddison POTM
- Arianna Caruso (only if you complete the Future Stars Strike Force Evolution)
- Pedri
- Riyadh Mahrez
The boosts provided by this evolution are not remarkable. If it offered at least one new Playstyle+, that would have been better.