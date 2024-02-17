With the second phase of the Future Stars promo being well and truly underway in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution for gamers to level up their players. This is a paid EVO and will require around 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points to be unlocked. While those figures might deter some gamers from completing the challenges in this release, the upgrades on offer are rather enticing.

The Future Stars event has been replete with a wide variety of Evolutions for gamers to unlock and upgrade their squads with. The FS Academy EVOs, in particular, have been massive hits, especially since they are free to unlock. While the latest EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution is not free of cost, gamers will still be considering completing it to bolster their ranks in Ultimate Team.

All EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution requirements

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution, you must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 87

Dribbling: Maximum 87

Defending: Maximum 70

Number of PlayStyles+: Maximum 0

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

Must not be: In progress Evolution

The last stipulation makes it impossible for fans to chain multiple EVO paths together to gain unprecedented boosts for low-tier players, much to the disappointment of hardcore Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

All EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution upgrades

Similar to most other EVO paths released so far in the game cycle, this Evolution consists of multiple tiers offering different upgrades upon completing various in-game challenges. These are the improvements this release offers:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +4

Dribbling +4

Attack positioning +13

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 2 Upgrades

Passing +5

Physical +3

Finishing +5

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Meanwhile, the following are the challenges gamers must complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to unlock these exciting boosts:

Level 1 Challenges

Play four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) by at least two goals on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges

Win four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

These challenges are rather simple and easy to complete, and this EVO has some amazing upgrades to stats and a double PlayStyle+ boost up for grabs.

Best players to use for the EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution

These are some of the best players that meet the requirements specified in this EVO path:

Kerolin Nicoli (Trailblazers)

Denis Undav (TOTW)

Pedro Goncalves (TOTW)

Domenico Berardi (Gold)

Diogo Jota (Gold)

Dries Mertens (TOTW)

Rivaldinho (Ultimate Dynasties)

Raheem Sterling (TOTW)

Clint Dempsey (Base Hero)

With so many overpowered options available, this EVO could certainly be worth considering despite not being free of cost.