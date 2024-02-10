The EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team for gamers to level up their players on the virtual pitch. This is the second EVO to be released during the ongoing Future Stars promo, giving fans plenty of stuff to play for and grind over the course of the two-week event.

As the name of the EVO suggests, the EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution is applicable for players who possess the CAM position. This is the first paid EVO released during the Future Stars event, and gamers will need to pay around 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock these challenges to begin with.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution

These are the stipulations that a player must fulfill to be eligible for the EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution:

Must not be: In progress Evolution

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 87

Agility: Maximum 78

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 0

Position: CAM

This allows gamers quite a large player pool to pick from, with various special items also being eligible for upgrades.

All EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution Upgrades

Like every other EVO released in the game cycle, this Evolution also has several levels, each offering unique boosts. These are the upgrades on offer:

Level 1 Upgrades

Passing +2

Physical +4

Agility +5

Balance +5

Reactions +5

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +3

Agility +12

Balance +8

Level 3 Upgrades

Reactions +5

Weak foot +1 star

Skill Moves +1 star

PlayStyle Press proven

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete to unlock these perks:

Level 1 Challenges

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Achieve 2 clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Level 2 Challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Score one trivela goal using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty

Best players to use in EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution

While the FS Academy Attacker EVO only allowed gamers to choose between two out of nine available players, the latest EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution is much more lenient. These are some of the best available options:

Ruben Loftus Cheek (Team of the Week): 85

Denis Undav (Team of the Week): 85

Mikel Merino: 84

Teddy Teuma (Trailblazers): 84

Yangel Herrera (Trailblazers): 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

The fantastic upgrades on offer make this a rather exciting proposition despite the price tag attached to the EVO.