EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC is going to be available very soon in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. The information was shared on X by leaker EA Sports FC News, who has hinted that the Gabonese international will win the best French league player for the month of December.

It was widely expected that PSG's Kylian Mbappe might once again win the votes to make it a hat-trick of wins. However, that no longer appears to be the case, although the news is yet to be confirmed by EA Sports and Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

When will the EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC release?

The Ligue 1 POTM SBCs have followed a more random pattern compared to other leagues like Serie A and the Premier League. Hence, it's slightly hard to predict when this SBC will appear in Ultimate Team. That said, there's a good chance for it to be released either on Wednesday, January 24 or on Thursday, January 25.

Usually, Ligue 1 will announce the winner a few days before the SBC is actually added to Ultimate Team. Hence, readers are advised to wait for the official announcement before forming any conclusions about the upcoming POTM SBC.

How much will the EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC cost?

The exact completion cost of any SBC is determined by the number of tasks it has and their conditions. That said, it's improbable that the upcoming challenge will be very expensive. Aubameyang already had an SBC previously during the Radioactive promo that was pretty affordable.

Players should expect the upcoming challenge to cost somewhere between 170,000-200,000 coins at most. Do note that the prices of fodder are expected to go up with the TOTY events starting later tonight, on January 16. Players can also reduce the costs of completing the challenge using items that are already present in their Ultimate Team collection.