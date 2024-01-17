EA FC 24 TOTY promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo will be the biggest set of events to take place since the game's launch in September 2023. That said, EA Sports has confirmed the release date and time of the new cards. A new Ultimate Team loading screen has served as the source of confirmed news for the community. Moreover, the developers have also indirectly revealed the origin of three impressive cards that are set to be released in the upcoming days.

So far, gamers have had to rely largely on leaks for an idea of what's to come. Thanks to the confirmation of the release date and time, players can prepare better and not miss out on any action. As far as the date and time go, it appears EA Sports will follow its tried-and-tested methods.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo release date across all regions

With the expiry of FC Versus items earlier on Tuesday, January 17, the new cards were expected to be made available the same day. However, the community will have to wait until Friday, January 19, to try all the new items. This is expected since EA Sports always releases new promos on Fridays.

While the release date has been confirmed, it's unclear as to what pattern EA Sports will follow. Typically, new cards are released partially based on their positions. This is then followed by a full release of all the cards in packs (aside from cards available in objectives and SBCs). Everything should be clearer on Friday when the promo officially begins.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo release time across all regions

Once again, the schedule should be along expected lines, with the new cards set to be released at 6 pm UK time.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo warmup has already commenced (Image via EA Sports)

6 pm UK time

10 am PST

1 pm EST

11:30 pm IST

3 am JST (January 20)

All the new cards will be available in packs once the promo goes live, although there won't be any guaranteed way to obtain them. Ultimately, it will depend on an individual's luck while opening packs.