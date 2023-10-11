EA FC 24 pre-season rewards release date, packs, and more

Over the next 24 hours or so, EA FC 24 players will receive pre-season rewards entitled to them if they have played Ultimate Team in FIFA 23. While the change in name might make this year's release appear like a new IP, it remains a continuation of the football franchise. EA Sports provided players with some unique opportunities to get a headstart in their respective Ultimate Team journeys in EA FC 24.

The rewards can be lucrative, although they are based on one's luck. They will include special packs that have an overall modifier on the items players get. Moreover, these packs will only contain footballer cards, making them even more valuable.

Let's look at when players will be able to redeem their rewards and what's in store for them.

EA FC 24 pre-season rewards release date

The pre-season rewards are expected to be handed out tomorrow, October 12, 2023. The date was mentioned in a previous post that was available in FIFA 23 when the objectives were added to Ultimate Team. EA Sports might have officially stated the date, but it has yet to announce a time. All the packs will likely be handed out along with the Division Rivals rewards at 9 am UK time.

The Pre-Season rewards were released as objectives in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

Once the rewards are handed out, they will be available in the 'My Packs' section of a player's Ultimate Team store. Additionally, these packs can be opened directly from the web companion once they're made available.

All EA FC 24 pre-season rewards

There are a maximum of four different packs that players can get in their Ultimate Team accounts, depending on the number of objective sets they completed in FIFA 23. EA Sports released three different sets in September 2023 as part of the Season 9 offerings.

Here are all the packs that will be available as rewards:

82x10

84x3

83x5

EFIGS playersx3

This is a decent amount of cards for anyone, especially beginners, as most of the cards will have higher overalls. Even if players can't use these items in their squads, they can always utilize them to complete different SBCs.

It will be interesting to check the pack weights of the pre-season rewards. Unlike previous seasons of Ultimate Team, things in EA FC 24 have been far more rewarding. The packs available as Season 1 rewards are significantly better, allowing players to get rewarding items.

It's always nice for players to get as many high-rated cards as possible, especially when it doesn't have any additional costs.