Not long is left for EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 contests to kick off, as five top esports athletes are set to face each other in London. The upcoming set of fixtures will feature Group D participants. While the esports athletes will be eager to qualify for the knockouts, the community has many other reasons to be interested in the matches.

After all, five more FC Pro Live promo cards will be in contention to get one or more levels of upgrades. These five cards are directly associated with all five players playing in EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4. The upgrade(s) on each card will be decided by how their respective esports athlete performs in London.

EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 fixtures

As mentioned earlier, EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 will feature Group D participants:

Fouma

The1OS

Obrun

Levi De Weerd

Tekkz

Out of the five, Obrun didn't have to take part in the global qualifiers, thanks to his achievements in previous official tournaments. The remaining four have made it to the stage through the global qualifiers.

All the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 fixtures will take place on December 18, 2023. The first round of matches will kick off at 6 pm UK time/10 am PT/1 pm ET/11:30 pm IST. There are five rounds, with two matches taking place in each one:

Tekkz vs Levi

Obrun vs Fouma

The1OS vs Obrun

Fouma vs Tekkz

Fouma vs The1OS

Levi vs Obrun

Levi vs Fouma

Tekkz vs The1OS

Obrun vs Tekkz

The1OS vs Levi

The return leg of this round will take place in January 2024.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 FC Pro Live promo card upgrades

There will be five cards in the fray with possible upgrades. These cards are represented by the esports athletes taking part in the FC Pro Open tournament:

Fabinho - The1OS

Kalvin Phillips - Tekkz

Ivan Cavaleiro - Levi De Weerd

Isak Hien - Obrun

Makengo - Fouma

To get at least one upgrade, an esports athlete participating in Match Week will need three points. So far, there have been very few items that are yet to get the level 1 upgrades. On the other hand, certain FC Pro Live items have already received three levels of upgrades, with Anders Vejrgang's Mohamed Simakan being the latest one.

It will be interesting to see which participants get an upper hand against their opponents and how much improvement their respective promo items will make.