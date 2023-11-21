EA FC 24 FC Pro Open schedule: Match weeks, groups, and more

The FC Pro Open tournament is set to commence very soon, and it will be a significant event for the EA FC 24 community. 20 pros from all over the world will be competing with one another, and there will only be one champion left standing in the end. Unlike the last few years, the incentives will be higher this time around, as the performances of all the esports professionals are interlinked with the ongoing FC Pro Live promo as well.

Each FC Pro Live card is associated with a pro, and the items will receive upgrades based on the performances of the esports athletes. If a participant goes all the way to win the tournament, their card will receive five levels of upgrades, including a boost in stats, new playstyle+, and stronger skill moves and a weak foot.

Let's take a look at all the important details surrounding the FC Pro Open and who are the ones to look out for.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Open schedule

The global qualifiers took place between November 10 and November 12. There were 64 participants, and only 16 made it to the open championships. Four additional participants joined the groups to make up the total pool of 20 contestants. The FC Pro Open teams will be divided into four groups of five each, and there will be eight matchweeks.

Here's the full schedule, along with the announced dates:

Match week 1 - November 27

Match week 2 - December 4

Match week 3 - December 11

Match week 4 - December 18

Match week 5 - January 8

Match week 6 - January 15

Match week 7 - January 22

Match week 8 - January 29

The final will take place on February 3, 2024.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Open groups

As mentioned earlier, there are four groups, adding up to 20 players from all corners of the world. The groups were formed at the FC Pro Open qualifiers after the remaining sixteen candidates were selected.

Group A

Mark11

H1dalgo

Emreyilmaz

Umut

Lukas

Group B

Phzin

Young

Facucowen

Bonanno

Happy

Group C

Manubachoore

Antoninigabriel

Seanldw

Vejrgang

Abumakkah

Group D

Obrun

Tekkz

Levi De Weerd

Fouma

The10s

The groups of the upcoming tournament (Image via EA Sports)

Out of the 20 names, Manubachoore, Mark11, Obrun, and Phzin didn't have to go through the qualifiers due to their tournament-winning performances in previous FIFA competitions. While all four of them are favorites, there are some strong contenders who could challenge them.

The Manchester City duo of Tekkz and Bonanno have been in excellent form in the qualifiers, while Anders Vejrgang can defeat anybody on a good day. It remains to be seen who comes out as champion in the upcoming EA FC 24 FC Pro Open.