EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5: All fixtures, player upgrades, and more

After a break during the festive season, the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 will mark the return of the global competition that commenced in November 2023. With the first rounds of group fixtures done, this is where things heat up even more. Match week 5 will witness the returning leg of matches in Group A, and it will decide the first set of candidates for the knockout rounds.

Naturally, the stakes will be high, and there are great incentives for the community to be engaged with it as well. The FC Pro Live promo cards will be in action, with all of them having the scope to receive further upgrades in the future. Let's take a look at the upcoming fixtures and which cards will be up for upgrades during EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 fixtures

Group A saw plenty of action when the first five rounds of matches took place on November 27, 2023. Here are all the members of the group and where they stand currently. All the players have played each other once and have completed four matches.

Emre Yilmaz 10 points

Umut 10 points

H1dalgo 6 points

Lukas 3 points

Mark11 0 point

Here are all the upcoming fixtures that will take place on January 8:

Umut vs Emre Yilmaz

Lukas vs H1dalgo

H1dalgo vs Mark11

Emere Yilmaz vs Lukas

Lukas vs Umut

Mark11 vs Emre Yilmaz

Emre Yilmaz vs H1dalgo

Umut vs Mark11

Mark11 vs Lukas

H1dalgo vs Umut

As things stand, both Emre Yilmaz and Umut will be favorites to proceed to the knockouts, having amassed over 10 points each. Match Week 1 witnessed a pretty terrible set of outings for former champion Mark11. It will be interesting to see if he can mount a comeback and knit a route to the knockouts.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 promo cards

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 will involve 5 FC Pro Live cards. Each item is associated with one of the esports athletes playing their matches on January 8.

Renan Lodi - Umut

Donyell Malen - Emre Yilmaz

Denis Genreau - Mark11

Sadio Mane - H1dalgo

Randall Kolo Muani - Lukas

Renan Lodi and Donyell Malen have already received three sets of upgrades. Mane has got one in-form boost along with one new playstyle and one alternate position. Kolo Muani has got one boost to his overall, whereas Genreau has yet to get off the mark.