EA FC 24 Radioactive Maestro Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Radioactive Maestro Evolution is the latest of its kind to be released in EA FC 24, arriving in Ultimate Team on the opening night of the new promo. It offers you a great chance to get one of your base items upgraded free of cost. Having said that, you'll still need to analyze many factors to choose the candidate for the potential boost, as the upgrade can only be done once.

While you can choose from a wide range of options, some of them will offer better returns compared to the rest. Let's take a look at all the requirements and upgrades offered by the Radioactive Maestro Evolution in EA FC 24 and who the best possible options for the boosts are.

All EA FC 24 Radioactive Maestro Evolution requirements

Like all EA FC 24 Evolutions, Radioactive Maestro has well-defined requirements that determine which cards can be chosen. This Evolution is also applicable only for those who are positioned as CM in Ultimate Team (you can use items that also have CM as their secondary position).

Expand Tweet

Overall: Max 84

Pace: Max 85

Dribbling: Max 85

Positions: CM

Passing: Max 78

Playstyles: Max 8

All Radioactive Maestro Evolution upgrades

This Evolution offers two levels of upgrades. Both levels have their own conditions:

Level 1 upgrade

Playstyle: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Level 2 upgrade

Playstyle: Incisive Pass

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Level 1 upgrade conditions

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Best EA FC 24 Radioactive Maestro Evolution players

The available player pool for Radioactive Maestro includes a little over 4,000 names. Here are the best possible candidates for the upgrade:

Expand Tweet

Adrien Rabiot

Aurelien Tchouameni

Jess Fishlock

Casey Stanway

Adrien Tameze TOTW

Yangel Herrera Trailblazers

Scott McTominay TOTW

Renato Sanches

These EA FC 24 items already have some interesting stats in their existing versions, and any boost received from the latest Evolution is only going to make them better. It's worth remembering that once you lock a card in the evolution, it will become untradeable.