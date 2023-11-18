EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Relentless Winger 2 is a new evolution introduced in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is the first release amid the ongoing FC Pro Live promo. The latest offering is not only free but also allows players to improve one of their attackers. This is similar to an older offering, but the requirements are far more flexible.
As always, you can only improve one player. This makes it crucial to avoid any mistakes. It's best to evaluate the requirements and improvements before making a decision. While you can include a wide range of players in this challenge, some names are far better candidates.
EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 requirements
The requirements will decide which cards you can include to get an upgrade. As mentioned earlier, this evolution will only be applicable to a particular position.
- Overall: Max 79
- Position: RW
- Pace: Max. 91
- Shooting: Max. 79
- Dribbling: Max 82
- Physicality: Max. 79
- Playstyles: Max. 8
All EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 upgrades
The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, each with its own set of conditions. Compared to some of the previously released evolutions, these upgrade conditions are somewhat trickier.
Level 1 Upgrade
- Playstyle: Whipped Pass
- Overall: +3
- Shooting: +3
- Passing: +3
- Dribbling: +3
Level 2 Upgrade
- Playstyle: Relentless
- Overall: +3
- Pace: +4
- Passing: +4
- Shooting: +4
- Dribbling: +4
Level 1 Upgrade conditions
- Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.
- Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
Level 2 Upgrade conditions
- Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game
- Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.
Best Relentless Winger 2 evolution players in EA FC 24
There are over 20,000 eligible players who can be included in this evolution. Here are the best choices for maximum returns.
- Naomie Feller
- Leon Bailey
- Noni Madueke
- Nicolas Pepe
- Jeremy Doku
- Justin Kluivert
- Ridley Baku
While you can choose any player, the ones listed above will certainly fetch you great returns from the EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 Evolution.