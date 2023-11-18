EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Relentless Winger 2 is a new evolution introduced in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is the first release amid the ongoing FC Pro Live promo. The latest offering is not only free but also allows players to improve one of their attackers. This is similar to an older offering, but the requirements are far more flexible.

As always, you can only improve one player. This makes it crucial to avoid any mistakes. It's best to evaluate the requirements and improvements before making a decision. While you can include a wide range of players in this challenge, some names are far better candidates.

EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 requirements

The requirements will decide which cards you can include to get an upgrade. As mentioned earlier, this evolution will only be applicable to a particular position.

Overall: Max 79

Position: RW

Pace: Max. 91

Shooting: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max 82

Physicality: Max. 79

Playstyles: Max. 8

All EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 upgrades

The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, each with its own set of conditions. Compared to some of the previously released evolutions, these upgrade conditions are somewhat trickier.

Level 1 Upgrade

Playstyle: Whipped Pass

Overall: +3

Shooting: +3

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

Level 2 Upgrade

Playstyle: Relentless

Overall: +3

Pace: +4

Passing: +4

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +4

Level 1 Upgrade conditions

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 Upgrade conditions

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best Relentless Winger 2 evolution players in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

There are over 20,000 eligible players who can be included in this evolution. Here are the best choices for maximum returns.

Naomie Feller

Leon Bailey

Noni Madueke

Nicolas Pepe

Jeremy Doku

Justin Kluivert

Ridley Baku

While you can choose any player, the ones listed above will certainly fetch you great returns from the EA FC 24 Relentless Winger 2 Evolution.