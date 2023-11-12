Esports & Gaming
EA FC 24 Triple Threat Attacker Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Nov 12, 2023 20:34 GMT
EA FC 24 has a new evolution available for players (Image via FUTBIN)

EA FC 24's Triple Threat Attacker is a brand new evolution and the second such inclusion made as part of the ongoing Triple Threat promo. Unlike the previously released Triple Threat Wing Back evolution, it isn't available for free. This content will require 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC points for you to activate it.

Compared to some of the previously released evolutions, the Triple Threat Attacker offers far more freedom in terms of its requirements. In fact, this is the first evolution that can be used for a player in any position. Let's take a look at what kind of improvements will be part of it and what your best options for it are in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Triple Threat Attacker requirements

The requirements of this evolution will determine which cards you will be able to use.

  • Overall: Max 84
  • Shooting: Max 86
  • Defending: Max 65
  • Playstyles: Max 7
  • Pace: Max 83
  • Dribbling: Max 84
  • Physicality: Max 85

Despite how a position hasn't been mentioned, it's quite clear that this evolution is cut out for attackers.

All EA FC 24 Triple Threat Attacker upgrades

There are two levels of upgrades, each with their separate conditions.

Level 1 Upgrade

  • Playstyle: Power Shot
  • Overall: +1
  • Pace: +2
  • Passing: +2
  • Physicality: +2
  • Shooting: +2

Level 2 Upgrade

  • Playstyle: Technical, Press Proven
  • Overall: +2
  • Pace: +3
  • Shooting: +3
  • Dribbling: +5

Level 1 Upgrade Conditions

  • Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Upgrade Conditions

  • Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Best Triple Threat Attacker Evolution players in EA FC 24

While there's a wide list of options to choose from that you can use for this evolution, certain players are far better when it comes to being upgraded. This is partly due to how the new playstyles will suit their existing ones. That said, here are the options you should use for this evolution:

  • Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Alexander Isak
  • Alassane Plea (can get even better if you put him in the Centurions Striker evolution first)
  • Goncalo Ramos TOTW
  • Alessia Russo
  • Serge Gnabry
  • Romelu Lukaku

There are over 65,000 players you can choose from, thanks to the inclusion's flexible requirements. However, the names mentioned over here will certainly bring you the best returns for the coins/FC points that you'll spend for this evolution.

