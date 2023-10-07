EA FC 24 soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs and artists

The complete list of EA FC 24 soundtracks contains a huge roster of musicians and songs from all across the world. EA Sports might have dropped the FIFA tag for the first time in the history of the series, but the choice of the music hasn't undergone any major changes. The developers have once again offered a diverse selection of music from around the world to choose from.

A wide array of options in EA FC 24 soundtracks certainly encourages variety and uniqueness. Players won't have to listen to the same genre repeatedly, and the community will likely discover some bangers while playing the game. While the options available this year include many renowned artists, there are hidden gems as well in EA FC 24.

All artists on the EA FC 24 soundtrack

The official list of the EA FC 24 soundtrack was announced back in September by EA Sports. The playlist is also available on Spotify, so you don't even have to own a copy of EA FC 24 to enjoy the music. Here are all the names that are present on the soundtrack:

'Black Dress’ – 070 Shake

‘Poster Boy’ – 2hollis

‘Avviso’ – Ariete

‘Worms’ – Ashnikko

‘Rasen In Okinawa’ – Awich

‘The Hillbillies’ – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

‘1, 2 & Mer’ – Baby Mala

‘We Can Be Anything’ – Baby Queen

‘Always Get Through To You’ – Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen

‘Passport Bros’ – Bas ft. J. Cole

‘Superstar’ – Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny

‘EZ 4 Me’ – Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina

‘Cracked Screen’ – Blackwave., Lute

‘That Girl’ – Bree Runway

‘6am’ – Channel Tres

‘I Can’t Stay’ – Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages

‘My Way’ – Charlotte Devaney

‘Shame’ – Dahi & Elmiene

‘A Stranger’ – DameDame

‘Dreaming Of You’ – Disrupta

‘Why You Waiting’ – Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco

‘Catalyst’ – Droeloe, Imanu

‘Waiting To Go’ – DRS, Duskee & Disrupta

‘Formula’, Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood

‘Stone’ – Effy ft. Flowdan

‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ – English Teacher

‘There She Goes’ – Ezekiel

‘So Clear’ – Fliptrix

‘Tings My Way’ – Freq Motif x Magugu

‘Flatline’ – Frost Children

‘R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P. (Unglued Remix’ – Gardna

‘What Comes Will Come’ – Genesis Owusu

‘The Stranger’ – Gus Dapperton

‘Doolally’ – Hak Baker

‘Sekkle In’ – Halogenix ft. Sparkz

‘Killa’ – Hava ft. Dardan

‘I Just Wanna Dance’ – Higgo & mustbejohn

‘Relentless’ – Hypho, Ternion Sound, Pav4n & Strategy

‘Hold On’ – Ill Peach

‘Absolutely Tidy’ – Illaman & Pitch 92 ftr. Pav4n

‘Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)’ – Imanu & Tudor

‘They Don’t Love It’ – Jack Harlow

‘Protein v2’ – Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and Westside Boogie

‘Fist In The Sky’ – Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa

‘Get It’ – Kah-Lo

‘Vibration’ – Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y

‘The Gates Will Open’ – Karma Kid

‘Bichotag’ – Karol G

‘Who Else Would It Be’ – KayCyy

‘Don’t Let The Devil’ – Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir

‘We Are The Ones’ – King

‘Seaforth’ – King Krule

‘Pemmican’ – La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye

‘Portrait Of A Blank Slate’ – Lovejoy

‘Amnesia’ – M83

‘Mamgobhozi’ – Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie

‘Pinking Shears’ – Mandy, Indiana

‘Not Today’ – Matata ft. Liam Bailey

‘Phone’ – Meduza ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold

‘Oh Ah’ – Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk

‘Follow the Cyborg’ – Miss Grit

‘LaLa’ – Myke Towers

‘Eurostar’ – Ninho ft. Central Cee

‘Who Let Him In’ – Obongjayar

‘Heavier’ – Odesza & Yellow House

‘Good Lies’ – Overmono

‘Lowkey’ – P Money x Whiney

‘Sigo Tus Pasos’ – Pahua x Barzo

‘Hostage’ – Peter Xan

‘Nice 2 Me’ – Piri & Tommy Villiers

‘Eyelids’ – Police Car Collective

‘Powder’ – Pontypool

‘O Que Se Leva’ – Rod 3030

‘The Sea’ – Romy

‘Fall Right In’ – Roosevelt

‘Going Kokomo’ – Royel Otis

‘Fuera De Vista (Trooko’s Version)’ – Run The Jewels ft. Baco Exu Do Blues

‘Wait For It’ – Salute

‘Assumptions (Jengi Remix)’ – Sam Gellaitry

‘Better Than I?’ – Shakes

‘The Hard Way’ – Sid Sriram

‘MMM’ – Skinny Local, Cartel Madras

‘Rumble’ – Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan

‘Paradox’ – Slumberjack ft. The Kite String Tangle

‘Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)’ – Smino

‘Show Me The Money’ – Snakehips & Tkay Maidza

‘Running Water’ – Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke

‘I Go Get It’ – Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson

‘Longevity Flow’ – Stormzy

‘Kwik Wontoo’ – Strategy & Footsie

‘Bored’ – Swim School

‘Lonely’ – The Blaze

‘Mercy’ – The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk

‘Nothing Matters’ – The Last Dinner Party

‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Tommy’ – Walker.

‘Gan Ainm’ – Whenyoung

‘I’ve Got A Bf (Best Friend)’ – Willo & Niina

‘Complicated’ – Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco

‘Yaeji’ – For Granted

‘Eazi’ – Young Eman

‘One Of Those Days (With 347aidan) – Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty

‘Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)’ – Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango

The number of tracks in EA FC 24 could vary based on when you are trying to listen to them within the game. For instance, some of the songs are yet to be added to the in-game client, and they're only going to be available starting October 12.

The total number of songs in EA FC 24 is also higher than FIFA 23's soundtrack. Like last year, fans will be hoping that some of the songs present in the playlist of EA FC 24 will become community favorites for years to come.