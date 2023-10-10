EA FC 24 Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC tasks, cost, and more

The Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and players can guarantee themselves yet another promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squad. It comes amid the second week of the promo, which includes some amazing items that are currently available in packs. While you must rely on your luck to find one of them (unless you spend on the market), there are no such caveats for tonight's SBC.

As long as you complete all the tasks, you can unlock the special card. The first step is to estimate the amount of coins required to get the fodder. This will allow you to gauge the worth of this SBC. Let's analyze the tasks of the Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

The EA FC 24 Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC can be completed quite easily

The Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC is one of the easier special challenges released by EA Sports this year. There are two tasks, each having its own stipulations. That said, the conditions are relatively easier to manage, and most players, including beginners, shouldn't have any trouble.

A new SBC is now live in Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC is available for the next six days (as of October 10), and it can be completed for around 30,000 coins. This is when you get all the fodder from the market directly, so using cards from your own collection will naturally reduce the final cost.

You can also utilize the next six days to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will earn you valuable packs to help lower the completion cost.

Is the EA FC 24 Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC worth it?

After completing both tasks, you'll unlock an 84-rated LW card that can also operate at LM and RW. With 88 Pace, 87 Dribbling, and 82 Shooting, it's an offensive threat for sure. However, it only has 4* Skills and 2* Weak Foot, both of which reduce the utility of this RTTK item.

The chances for this card to get an upgrade are pretty thin, given Ajax's terrible form at the moment. This SBC is only worth doing if you're a beginner or supporter of Ajax. For anyone else, it's better to save the fodder for other SBCs coming to Ultimate Team.