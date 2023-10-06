EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and players will be able to earn a special item for their respective Ultimate Team squads. The latest challenge comes in the early days of October, following the Japanese star being voted as the best player last month. Unlike cards that belong to other promos, you won't need to open any packs in order to get this special item. All you have to do is complete the tasks before they expire from Ultimate Team.

The best way to do so is by estimating the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. The approximate price can be calculated by finding out the amount of fodder that you'll have to buy. Having an idea of the approximate costs will allow you to decide about attempting the challenge in the first place.

All Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC is relatively easy to manage as there are only two tasks. Neither of the two tasks appear to be very complex, so beginners will also be able to complete them.

Task 1 - LaLiga

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Lowest Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC cost in EA FC 24

Tonight's SBC can be completed for around 50,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using cards that are already present in your Ultimate Team squad. Doing so will increase the valuation of the overall reward as well.

Since this POTM SBC will be available for nearly a month, you can take your time to grind EA FC 24's game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. That will earn you some valuable packs, which will provide you with more fodder. Using them to complete the two tasks of the challenge will help you save your coins.

Is the Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC worth it?

Tonight's special SBC is a cheap offering that should be affordable for many EA FC 24 players. The card's greatest strength is its positional variety as Kubo can be played in a number of different spots. The 85-rated RW card's biggest strength is its 89 Pace and 88 Dribbling. Moreover, his POTM card also has 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, which form a great combination in the game.