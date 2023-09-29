EA FC 24 The Challenger SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Challenger SBC is one of the four tasks that are part of the EA FC 24 Hybrid Challenges. It can be found under the Hybrid League and Nations, which is the final foundation set for players to complete. This particular challenge could be particularly tricky for those who might be new to the FIFA series and haven't done squad-building challenges previously.

That said, solving it can be incredibly rewarding as The Challenger SBC offers a valuable pack. Opening it could reward you with cards, which can be extremely beneficial for your squad. In fact, you should unlock this squad-building challenge as early as possible and look to complete it as well. The best way to predict the completion cost is to analyze the tasks of The Challenger SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 The Challenger SBC tasks and conditions

Since this is an entry-level resource-item challenge, you need to complete only one task. You must pay attention to the stipulations and satisfy all of them while submitting your squad. You cannot complete the SBC and obtain the rewards unless you do that.

Leagues : Exactly 3

: Exactly 3 Nationalities : Exactly 2

: Exactly 2 Same league count : Max 6

: Max 6 Same nation count : Max 6

: Max 6 Player level: Exactly Gold

Gold Squad total Chemistry Points : Min 32

: Min 32 # of players in the Squad: 11

You'll have to pay attention to both the leagues and the nationalities, and there are different approaches you can take. The Premier League and La Liga are excellent choices in this regard. Cards from both divisions are widely available, and most of them belong to the same nation (England in the case of EPL and Spain in the case of La Liga).

You can also use cards from other nations and top divisions, but getting cards from the EPL and La Liga is easy. A third option is the Bundesliga, where there's a huge number of German players.

EA FC 24 The Challenger SBC cheapest completion cost

As of writing, this SBC will cost between 4,600 and 5,000 coins on both consoles and PCs. There's a chance that the prices could fluctuate, but it seems rather unlikely.

Moreover, you can reduce the final costs by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can always find more of them by grinding the different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

EA FC 24 The Challenger rewards

After you complete the challenge, you'll get a 1 Rare Electrum Players pack. With the RTTK promo coming up soon, there's a great chance for you to find something extremely valuable from it.