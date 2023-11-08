EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The Thiago Silva Centurions SBC is finally available in EA FC 24, and players can now complete a new challenge to unlock a special card dedicated to this Brazilian defender. This item is an addition to the Centurions catalog, most of whose contents can be found in packs. While you'll have to rely heavily on your luck to get these promo cards, that won't be necessary with Silva's new item.

All you have to do to obtain this version is complete the tasks associated with its SBC. Knowing how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder to beat this challenge will help you decide whether you should attempt it. The best way to get an idea regarding your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Thiago Silva Centurions SBC.

All EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC tasks

The Thiago Silva Centurions SBC is relatively simple, containing only two tasks. While both of them come with their own terms and conditions, they're relatively easy to meet. Here are this SBC's requirements:

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The second task is more expensive than the first, as it requires an 86-rated team. This SBC will cost about 150,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from EA FC 24's FUT market. However, you can reduce that final cost using cards that are already available in your collection.

The SBC will be available for the next 13 days (as of November 8) in this game.

Is the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC worth it?

The stats of the new Centurions card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 87-rated item of Thiago Silva. The promo card has significant boosts in all stats compared to his 84-rated base Gold item.

It has a Pace of 80 and also comes with the Anticipate Playstyle+, which is extremely important for centrebacks. This SBC is well worth the investment, especially if you already have some fodder in your collection.