EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective: All tasks, rewards, and more

With the Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective now live in EA FC 24, players can make the most of this inclusion by simply playing matches in Ultimate Team. Doing so will allow them to win different packs. All the rewards offered by this inclusion can be obtained for free. With so many special items currently available from packs, grinding this addition makes a lot of sense since its rewards don't require you to depend on luck.

The Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective has been released to celebrate the launch of EA FC 24's Thunderstruck promo and comprises two different yet interrelated sets of tasks. This event marked the start of the Black Friday celebrations in this title. More details on how to complete the new objective can be found below.

All Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective tasks in EA FC 24

One set in this objective involves five tasks, whereas the other contains seven. EA FC 24 players can find all the segments in this SBC below:

Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective

This set allows players to complete matches in any mode and win rewards by doing so.

Task 1: Complete 1 match in any UT game mode.

Reward: Premium Gold Pack.

Task 2: Complete 2 matches in any UT game mode.

Reward: 1 of 3 75+ Player Pick

Task 3: Complete 3 matches in any UT game mode.

Reward: Premium Gold Pack.

Task 4: Complete 4 matches in any UT game mode.

Reward: 1 of 3 75+ Player Pick.

Task 5: Complete 5 matches in any UT game mode.

Reward: Premium Gold Pack.

Completing all five tasks will earn you one Prime Gold Players Pack in EA FC 24, and you can complete these tasks daily.

EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective Completionist

This set is directly related to the first one, as completing it on a daily basis will allow you the following:

1 Completion: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective.

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 2 times.

Reward: 500 seasonal XP

3 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 3 times.

Reward: Gold Players Pack.

4 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 4 times.

Reward: 500 Seasonal XP.

5 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 5 times.

Reward: 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack.

6 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 6 times.

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack.

7 Completions: Complete the Black Friday: Thunderstruck Daily Play Games Objective 7 times.

Reward: Rare Players Pack.

Completing this set will earn you a Jumbo Rare Players Pack in Ultimate Team.