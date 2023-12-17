EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup Objectives: How to unlock all the rewards easily?

The EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup is a new addition to the Ultimate Team Friendly mode, and it's available for the next four days (as of December 17). Like earlier cups based on promos, you can play it only a set number of times daily. However, you need to get at least eight wins over the next four days if you want to win plenty of useful rewards.

The EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup has seven different objectives tied to it. Each requires you to hit a certain milestone directly related to this cup. Doing so will unlock rewards that include seasonal XP and packs. Since all of these bonuses can be obtained for free through the TOTGS Cup, you should complete all the tasks as early as possible to get them.

All EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup objective tasks

Seven different tasks are part of the EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup. Each of them offers a certain reward. Here are the tasks included in this Cup:

Task 1: Play one match in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn a 1 of 3 80+ OVR Player Pick.

Task 2: Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn an 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack.

Task 3: Win three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn 500 seasonal XP.

Task 4: Win five matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn a Small Gold Prime Players Pack.

Task 5: Win six matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn a Rare Gold Player Pack.

Task 6: Win seven matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn 500 seasonal XP.

Task 7: Win eight matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: UEFA TOTGS Cup. Earn a Rare Electrum Players Pack.

After completing all seven tasks, you'll earn one 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Interestingly, the TOTGS Cup requires a special squad that can have a maximum of one loan item and only one player rated 86 or higher.

The best way to win more matches to complete this cup is to adopt two different strategies:

Utilize 85-rated promo items, especially those that might have playstyle+ on them.

Use base cards that are rated 84/85 and also have a high number of suitable playstyles.

While it's always important to pay attention to squad chemistry, you could choose to forego a part of it to fit better cards into your squad. Ultimately, you'll get a total of 24 opportunities (six a day) to get those eight wins in the EA FC 24 TOTGS Cup, so a few losses won't be too detrimental.