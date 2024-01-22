EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs - All tasks, costs, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs are back, and there's a great chance for players to obtain plenty of useful packs for free or minimal costs. The new content has been dropped amidst the TOTY midfielders being available in packs, and players can recycle the cards they don't need to try for more valuable rewards.

Unlike player item SBCs, the EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs can be completed relatively cheaply. This is due to the simpler conditions and low number of tasks associated with all the challenges. The first step is to understand the tasks in these challenges.

All EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs tasks

The EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs can be divided into two categories: Premium and normal. The Premium variants offer better rewards compared to the normal ones, but they also have higher completion costs as well.

SBC 1 - Premier League & BWSL Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 2 - Bundesliga and GPF Bundesliga Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 3 - La Liga and Liga F Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 4 - MLS and NWSL Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 5 - Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 6 - Serie A and CAF Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold

SBC 7 - Premier League & BWSL Premium Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

SBC 8 - Bundesliga and GPF Bundesliga Premium Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

SBC 9 - La Liga and Liga F Premium Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

SBC 10 - MLS and NWSL Premium Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

SBC 11 - Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Premium Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

SBC 12 - Serie A and CAF Upgrade

No. of players: Eleven

Quality of players: Exactly Gold Rare

Based on the correct market valuations, the EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs will cost about 4,200 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The premium version will cost around 7,500 coins based on the current market valuations. Here are the rewards you'll get by completing each EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBC.

Normal variant: Get a league pack with 4 Gold Players (1 Rare)

Premium variant: Get a league pack with 11 Gold Players (4 Rare)

That concludes our foray into the EA FC 24 TOTY League Upgrade SBCs.