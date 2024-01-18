EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution leaked - Expected release date, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution is set to appear in Ultimate Team soon if the latest rumor is to be believed. Reliable data miner Rickth21 has leaked what appears to be the requirements and upgrades for the Evolution. If this report is true, players will have a chance to get one of their low-rated items into the power curve.

Since their introduction in the title, Evolutions have done extremely well and have gotten a positive reception from the community. After all, they have given players an alternative to using promo items.

Naturally, players will be looking to make the most of the EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution if it is released. While EA Sports can always change the requirements and upgrades, the rumored conditions still serve as good indicators of what to expect.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution be released?

EA Sports typically doesn't follow a standard pattern when it comes to Evolutions. However, a new one has been released in recent weeks whenever a promo begins. The TOTY promo begins on Friday, January 19, 2024, and it could easily be the launch date for the TOTY Visionary Evolution.

The leaked requirements suggest that the Evolution will be meant for CDM cards. The TOTY midfielders are expected to be available between January 21, 2024, and January 23, 2024,. This Evolution could also be released within that window if EA Sports wants to maintain a theme.

Readers are advised not to draw any conclusion regarding the release date. They should wait for official information from the developer.

All EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution requirements

Like every Evolution released so far in Ultimate Team, this one will also have its own set of requirements that determine which cards will be useable as potential candidates for the upgrades. Here are the rumored requirements:

Ovr max 77

Pace max 82

Phy max 88

Dri max 82

Position CDM

Nr. Of PS+ - 0 WF +1, ps anticipate

All EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution upgrades

Here's the potential list of all the upgrades that will be available as part of the upcoming Evolution.

OVR +12

PACE +8

DRI +10

PHY +12

INTERCEPTIONS +8

VISION +10

CROSSING +7

LONG PASS, SHORT PASS, DEF. AWARE, STAND TACKLE +10

It's worth noting that EA Sports can always make changes to the requirements and upgrades of the actual Evolution upon its official release. Hence, readers are requested not to use this information for their investment decisions.