EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC: How to complete, lowest costs, and more

The Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC is now available in EA FC 24, introducing another resource-item challenge as part of the ongoing promo. Once again, it will offer the possibility for you to find an extra promo item from the reward packs. Team 1 has included some amazing items which are currently available in Ultimate Team. Hence, there's never been a better time for you to open a pack.

The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you will need to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the fodder that you will have to buy to complete the SBC. Having an idea of the costs will help you decide about attempting the challenge in the first place.

The best way to understand the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC in EA FC 24.

The Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC is handy to complete for EA FC 24 players

Typically, resource-item challenges are fairly easy to complete compared to other those that offer special cards. The Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC is no different, with only one task. The conditions are straightforward, and it shouldn't be confusing even if you're new to the game.

A new challenge is available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Task - Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC

First Owned Players: Min 3

Nationalities: Max 2

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Trailblazers Challenge 2 SBC can be completed for around 5,500 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the completion cost further using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can grind different FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more packs, which could reward you with fodder.

Tonight's resource-item challenge is available for the next two nights, so you should take your time. The valuation of this SBC is fantastic, considering what you get in return. After completing the challenge, you will unlock a Mega Pack, which is far more valuable than the investment costs in question.

Hence, it is a must-complete challenge for both beginners and veterans alike. The reward you get from the pack will ultimately depend on your luck, but the odds of getting valuable items from Mega Pack in EA FC 24 tend to be higher than other options. If you're lucky enough, you might even get a Trailblazers Team 1 item.

Do note that all the rewards from the packs are untradeable, so you won't be able to sell them in the market.