EA FC 24 Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution allowing gamers to take low-rated midfielders to the next level. This is the most extensive EVO released so far in the game cycle, as it has four separate levels and also happens to be the most expensive paid Evolution.

The rewards are indeed worth the price, as the upgrades on offer are significant and can take a player from low-rated fodder to elite-tier meta. However, the process to upgrade the player in question is rather complicated, leaving gamers eager to learn more about the various stipulations that need to be fulfilled in the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution.

The Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution is now live in EA FC 24

This is the third paid Evolution to be released in EA FC 24, following in the footsteps of the Relentless Winger and Pacey Winger EVO paths. However, the Trailblazers Interceptor is the most expensive and costs 75,000 coins or 1,500 FC points to unlock. Once paid for, gamers can take their chosen player through a series of challenges to obtain the various upgrades.

What are the requirements for the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution in EA FC 24?

To be eligible for this EVO path, a player needs to fulfill the following stipulations:

Overall: Maximum 78

Pace: Maximum 78

Dribbling: Maximum 78

Defending: Maximum 75

Physicality: Maximum 80

Position: CDM

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum zero

While these requirements are rather low-tier, the final upgraded product will be viable in the current meta of EA FC 24.

How to complete the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution in EA FC 24

The Evolution path contains four separate steps, each with its own objectives and upgrade rewards.

Level 1

Rewards:

Overall +2

+5 Pace

+10 Reactions

+6 Dribbling

+6 Ball Control

Defensive Work rate: High

Challenges:

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty.

Level 2

Rewards:

Overall +2

Passing +4

Composure +6

Standing tackle +8

Interceptions +8

Challenges:

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) by at least two goals on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.

Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 3

Rewards:

Overall +2

Physical +7

Heading accuracy +8

Defensive awareness +8

Sliding tackle +8

Interceptions +8

Challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.

Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 4

Rewards:

Overall +2

Balance +12

Agility +12

PlayStyle+ : Interceptor

Challenges:

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.

Assist seven goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on a minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

While this is a hefty price to pay for an Evolution, the rewards on offer make the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution an enticing proposition in EA FC 24.