EA FC 24 Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC brings yet another chance for EA FC 24 players to win a great pack for cheap. This is the second such SBC released as part of the ongoing promo, which has introduced some amazing cards in Ultimate Team. There's never been a better time to open packs, and it's ideal to try for cheaper challenges.

All you have to do is complete tonight's SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. The main job is to gauge the possible amount of coins required to complete the challenge, which will be determined by the fodder. Let's analyze the tasks of the Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC in EA FC 24.

All Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC is similar to the Challenge 1 SBC, and its simple conditions are ideal for beginners and veterans alike.

The squad required to complete the challenge (Image via EA Sports)

Task - Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC

Nationalities: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge will command about 2,000 coins, and it's one of the easiest ones released so far in Ultimate Team. However, you can reduce the costs further using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. You can also win more fodder by grinding various EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Triple Threat Challenge 2 SBC worth it?

The rewards from this challenge pale in comparison to the previous SBC. While cheaper to complete, all you get is a tradeable Gold Pack. If lucky, you could end up finding a promo item that can be sold for profit. However, the odds of getting special cards are the lowest from the Gold Pack.

Notably, this pack costs 7,500 coins to open from the in-game store. The fodder needed to complete it practically costs nothing, and you should have enough in your collection. Hence, it's totally worth attempting the latest SBC, even if the potential rewards might not be great.