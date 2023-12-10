EA Sports has released the latest player SBC under the Ultimate Dynasties promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with French legend Zinedine Zidane receiving a special card that makes him more accessible than usual. The former Serie A and La Liga superstar is among the most overpowered midfielders in this game and has received a slightly nerfed but affordable SBC item.

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is a brand new concept introduced in EA FC 24, providing special cards to players who are related to each other and have played football at the very highest level. This is one of the most extensive event rosters released in 2023 and features both current athletes and Icons, with Zinedine Zidane's 92-rated item its latest inclusion.

92-rated Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane is now live via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Zinedine Zidane already had a 95-rated special card as the headlining player of the Ultimate Dynasties lineup alongside Erling Haaland and Paulo Maldini. However, this boosted version as well as his base card are way too expensive for casual gamers to get their hands on. This makes the latest SBC item in EA FC 24 even more appealing.

Its overall rating and attributes have been nerfed in comparison to his base item and the other Ultimate Dynasties version. This potentially makes the former Real Madrid and Juventus maestro more accessible for most gamers. The SBC will be available in EA FC 24 for the next 62 days, which is plenty of time to slowly grind the challenge using untradeable fodder cards.

How to complete the Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane SBC

Similar to other high-profile SBCs like Kenny Dalglish and POTM Kylian Mbappe, this one consists of its fair share of squads and segments. It features 13 tasks, each with its own specific stipulations. Here are the segments players will have to complete to get Zidane's card:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

A Genius in Turin

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

El Zizou Galactico

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

French National Treasure

France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane SBC is around 1.8 million coins, which is much lower than the price of his tradeable card in the EA FC 24 transfer market.