EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs have been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular accounts for such information on social media. These SBCs will represent the upcoming FA Cup Final clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, with the winning item receiving a massive boost.

EA Sports recently changed the upgrade system for Showdown items. Players from the winning teams now receive an additional PlayStyle+ trait along with the original +2 overall boost. This was first implemented with the Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler SBCs, and it will likely be the same with the rumored EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

The EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs have been leaked

Manchester City have had an underwhelming and inconsistent season by their usual standards. They failed to retain the Premier League title and were knocked out early in the Champions League. However, they still have a chance at silverware in the FA Cup Final. The leaked EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs will represent their matchup against Crystal Palace.

What will the EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs look like?

Based on the leak released by X/DonkTrading, the Manchester City defender will have the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 80

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 88

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Jockey+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles. Meanwhile, these are the leaked stats for the Crystal Palace midfielder:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 82

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 88

Physicality: 90

He is rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. Both these players are 92-rated and have the stats and traits required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs cost?

With Team of the Season being in full swing, there are plenty of overpowered players available for cheap prices in the transfer market. However, these leaked Showdown items have the potential for a +2 overall upgrade with an additional PlayStyle+, which could make them elite-tier in their respective positions. A cost of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for both items individually.

