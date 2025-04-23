  • home icon
  • EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:37 GMT
The latest Showdown SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest Showdown SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team ahead of the El Clásico fixture in the finals of the Copa del Rey. This is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, and the brand-new 91-rated items will add to the hype even further. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 upgrade as well as an additional PlayStyle+.

With Team of the Season items receiving four PlayStyle+ traits, the power curve of the game is progressing at an unprecedented rate. This makes the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs even more exciting, as the item from the winning team will have three PlayStyle+ traits, making them more viable under the FC IQ system.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs

The two players included in the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs both require multiple squads to be unlocked. While the Spanish attacker from FC Barcelona requires two segments, the youngster from Real Madrid requires four.

Fati&#039;s stats (Image via EA Sports)
Fati's stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and solutions for Fati:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

  • FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Ismael Bennacer: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku (TOTW): 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Guler&#039;s stats (Image via EA Sports)
Guler's stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and solutions for Guler from this SBC:

Task 1: Real Madrid

  • Real Madrid players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Willi Orban: 83
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Kieran Trippier: 83
  • Teun Koopmeiners: 83
  • Damaris Egurrola: 83
  • Saki Kumagai: 83
  • Domenico Berardi: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Eduardo Camavinha: 83

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Ismael Bennacer: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 86-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 5: 87-rated squad

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku (TOTW): 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Both EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs require Team of the Week items to be unlocked.

EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs: Review

The items from both the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs are exceptional in their respective positions. While Fati costs around 100,000 EA FC Coins, Guler costs around 175,000. However, FC Barcelona has a higher chance of winning this fixture based on its recent form, so the Spanish winger could be the right choice for this Showdown.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

