EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team ahead of the El Clásico fixture in the finals of the Copa del Rey. This is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, and the brand-new 91-rated items will add to the hype even further. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 upgrade as well as an additional PlayStyle+.
With Team of the Season items receiving four PlayStyle+ traits, the power curve of the game is progressing at an unprecedented rate. This makes the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs even more exciting, as the item from the winning team will have three PlayStyle+ traits, making them more viable under the FC IQ system.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs
The two players included in the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs both require multiple squads to be unlocked. While the Spanish attacker from FC Barcelona requires two segments, the youngster from Real Madrid requires four.
These are the requirements and solutions for Fati:
Task 1: FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku (TOTW): 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
These are the requirements and solutions for Guler from this SBC:
Task 1: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Eduardo Camavinha: 83
Task 2: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 3: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 5: 87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku (TOTW): 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Both EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs require Team of the Week items to be unlocked.
EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs: Review
The items from both the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati vs Arda Guler Showdown SBCs are exceptional in their respective positions. While Fati costs around 100,000 EA FC Coins, Guler costs around 175,000. However, FC Barcelona has a higher chance of winning this fixture based on its recent form, so the Spanish winger could be the right choice for this Showdown.