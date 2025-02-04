EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the second phase of the Future Stars Academy EVOs, with the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution being part of the overall chain. The overall process will allow gamers to upgrade wonderkids from 80-rated items to 91-rated meta cards with Icon chemistry, and the second phase involves taking them from 84 to 88 overall.

The Future Stars Academy was first introduced in FIFA 20, with gamers being able to unlock special versions of youngsters by completing objectives. This concept has now reached its fullest potential with the introduction of Evolutions, as fans can now customize multiple aspects of their chosen Wonderkid. The EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution is the latest installment in this process.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution:

Overall rating: Exactly 84

Rarity: Future Stars evolution

Based on these stipulations, it is obvious that this EVO is only applicable to the player you chose to upgrade in the first phase via the Aspiring attacker 1, Methodical Midfielder 1, or Dynamic Defender 1 Evolutions.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution

Nwaneri can be used (Image via EA Sports)

While any of the 15 Wonderkids offered via the player pick can be used in these EVOs, the upgrades provided are best suited to an attacker. These are some of the best players who can be used in Aspiring Attacker 1, and then chained into the latest EVO once they become 84-rated:

Marc Guiu: 84

Alyssa Thompson: 84

Mia Fishel: 84

Ruben van Bommel: 84

Ethan Nwaneri: 84

Marcos Leonardo: 84

Asun Martinez: 84

Giuliano Simeone: 84

By the end of the Future stars Academy chain, these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 2 Evolution

The EVO has one level (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the EVOs released during the first phase, the latest Evolution also has just one level. These are the boosts offered by the single level:

Pace +3

Shooting +5

Passing +4 (Max 84)

Dribbling +4

Physical +3

Heading accuracy +7

Below are the challenges gamers can complete in-game modes like Rush, Rivals, Squad Battles, Champions, or even Friendlies to unlock the benefits on offer:

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing as it offers some amazing upgrades, and your chosen wonderkid will be elite-tier once they receive all boosts.

