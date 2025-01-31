  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:40 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team, and it serves as the first step towards transforming a Wonderkid of your choice into an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch. As this is only the first EVO of the chain, it offers a relatively small boost in general. However, the future installments in the chain will be worth the overall grind.

EA Sports has provided gamers with a player pick featuring 15 Wonderkids, each with an Overall rating of 80. Fans can choose one of these players and upgrade them over the course of the Future Stars promo to make them amazing in-game, while also providing them with Icon chemistry. The EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution is one of three EVOs released so far, and it is the ideal option for offense-minded selections from the player pick.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 80
  • Rarity: Future Stars Evolution

While these stipulations allow any of the 15 Wonderkids to be used in this EVO, the boosts on offer will be best suited for attackers.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution

Marcos Leonardo is a good choice for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)
Marcos Leonardo is a good choice for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

These are the best attacker options available in the Wonderkids player pick, that can be used in this EVO:

  • Marc Guiu: 80
  • Alyssa Thompson: 80
  • Mia Fishel: 80
  • Ruben van Bommel: 80
  • Ethan Nwaneri: 80
  • Marcos Leonardo: 80
  • Asun Martinez: 80
  • Giuliano Simeone: 80

All these players have the potential to be elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system once they have been fully upgraded using all the Attacking Evolutions in the chain. Not only will they receive a significant Overall rating upgrade, but they will also have two PlayStyle+ traits and some amazing roles.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution

Similar to the Methodical Midfielder 1 EVO, the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 1 Evolution also has only one level. This is reasonable, as it is only the first Evolution of the entire chain and does not offer the entire set of boosts.

The EVO has just one level (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has just one level (Image via EA Sports)

These are the upgrades offered by the solitary level of this EVO:

  • Pace +3
  • Physical +3
  • Shooting +4
  • Dribbling +3

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in any Ultimate Team game mode, including Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad battles, or Friendlies to obtain these benefits:

  • Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while using your active EVO player in game.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing if you have chosen an attacker from the Wonderkids player pick.

Edited by Niladri Roy
