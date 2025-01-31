  • home icon
  • EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 31, 2025 19:22 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)
With the Future Stars promo underway in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a set of EVOs for Wonderkids, including the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution. This is one of three EVOs released so far as part of the Future Stars Academy, which will receive more installments in the future to level up these players further.

EA Sports has offered every fan a player pick featuring a selection of 15 Wonderkids during the Future Stars promo. All these players are 80-rated, and gamers can select one to upgrade over time using EVOs, transforming them into an elite-tier item with Icon chemistry. The EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution will be ideal for the midfield selections.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 80
  • Rarity: Future Stars Evolution

Based on these requirements, it is evident that any one of the 15 Wonderkids can be used in this EVO. However, the boosts on offer will be best suited for a box-to-box style midfielder.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution

Pisilli is a good option for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)
These are some of the best options available in the selection that can be used in this EVO for the best possible results:

  • Rocco Reitz: 80
  • Niccolo Pisilli: 80
  • Arthur Vermeeren: 80
  • Marcos Leonardo: 80

This EVO will kickstart the process of transforming one of these players into an elite-tier midfielder with two Playstyle+ traits and extremely well-rounded stats that will make them exceptional on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution

Unlike most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, including the ones released during the Team of the Year event, the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 1 Evolution only has one level. This is to be expected, considering it's only the first stage of the entire chain and we will receive multiple similar EVOs over the course of the Future Stars event.

The EVO only has one level (Image via EA Sports)
These are the boosts offered by the single level of this EVO:

  • Pace +3 (Max 90)
  • Shooting +3
  • Passing +4
  • Dribbling +3
  • Defending +3
  • Physical +4

Below are the challenges gamers can complete in any game mode, including Squad Battles, Rivals, Rush, Champions, or Friendlies, to unlock these amazing upgrades:

  • Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player in game.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing if you choose a midfielder from the Wonderkids player pick.

Edited by Niladri Roy
