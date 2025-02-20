EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the chance to upgrade their defenders to elite levels. Unlike some previous EVOs, this one requires no coins or FC Points to unlock.
This free Evolution is part of the ongoing Grassroot Greats promo. Players can use this EVO to improve key defensive roles and gain new PlayStyles, making their backline more formidable.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution
To be eligible for the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution, a player must meet the following criteria:
Check out EA FC 25 review
- Position: CB
- Overall Rating: Max 90
- Physical: Max 91
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 2
These requirements ensure that only select players can be upgraded through this Evolution, making it crucial to pick the right one for maximum impact.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution
Here are some of the most overpowered and meta players according to the FC IQ system you should consider for this Backline Boss Evolution:
- Moïse Bombito Grassroot Greats (88 CB/LB)
- Jaap Stam FC Heroes Prime (89 CB)
- Virgil van Dijk TOTW (90 CB)
- Fernando Hierro Ruiz Icon (90 CB)
- Lilian Thuram Icon (88 RB/CB)
- Virgil van Dijk (89 CB)
These players have excellent base stats and will become elite options after receiving the EVO upgrades.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution
This EA FC 25 Evolution consists of two levels, with each level providing significant stat boosts and PlayStyle enhancements:
Level 1 Upgrades:
- New PlayStyle: Block, Anticipate
- Roles: Stopper+
Level 2 Upgrades:
- New PlayStyle+: Anticipate+
- New PlayStyle: Intercept
- Roles: Defender++
To unlock these upgrades, you must complete various challenges in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions.
Level 1 Challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles (minimum Semi-Pro difficulty) using your active EVO player.
Level 2 Challenges:
- Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles (minimum Semi-Pro difficulty) using your active EVO player.
Is the EA FC 25 Backline Boss Evolution worth it?
This Evolution provides incredible defensive upgrades and essential PlayStyles and roles, making it a must-do for players looking to strengthen their defensive line. If you have one of the recommended players, grinding in matches to complete this Evolution will make a significant difference in your squad’s performance.