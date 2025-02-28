EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution in Ultimate Team as the first EVO of Fantasy FC promo. This EVO offers a well-rounded boost to all stats, making it extremely exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and hence doesn't cost any coins or FC points to be unlocked.
The second week of Fantasy FC is now live in Ultimate Team. Some amazing EVOs were released in the game during the first week, but most required coins or FC points. However, the latest EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution is completely free.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution:
- Overall: Max 87
- Pace: Max 94
- Shooting: Max 92
- Dribbling: Max 93
- Defending: Max 92
- Physical: Max 90
- Must not be: UCL RTTF, UECL RTTF, UEL RTTF
While these stipulations are extremely restrictive, some exceptional items will be eligible for this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution
These are some of the most meta options available for this EVO:
- Conor Gallagher: 87
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 87
- Claude-Maurice: 87
- Abner Vinicius: 87
- Khephren Thuram: 87
- Desiree Scott: 87
After receiving the stat boosts via this EVO, all these players will be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution
Like the recently released Backline Boost EVO, the EA FC 25 Bench Boost Evolution has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +2 (Max 88)
- Shooting +3 (Max 87)
- Defending +3 (Max 90)
- Physical +3 (Max 88)
- Weak Foot +1 star
Level 2 upgrades:
- Pace +2 (Max 88)
- Passing +3 (Max 88)
- Dribbling +3 (Max 89)
- Skill moves +1 star
Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts on offer:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing, especially since it is free to unlock.