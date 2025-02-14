EA FC 25 Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC leaked: Stats and expected cost

According to an X post from FutSheriff, the EA FC 25 Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC will drop soon in Ultimate Team. Initially, two editions (CDM and CB) of the legendary Brazilian were released in the game. According to the latest leak, EA might release the existing CB edition in the form of an SBC. Hence, the former defender could be up for grabs for EA FC Coins.

This article sheds some light on the rumored Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC, including its cost and existing attributes.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information here with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC might arrive in Ultimate Team

Carlos Alberto is celebrated as one of the best defenders in football history. During his career, he played extensively for Santos. Additionally, he captained Brazil's World Cup-winning team in 1970. He was introduced as an icon card in EA FC 24 and has since been a fan favorite on the virtual pitch.

In EA FC 25, EA Sports initially launched Alberto as a 91-rated RB card, with elite-tier attributes across the board. Later, the developer released two upgraded versions of him. Both are 92-rated (CDM and CB) and possess a few great attributes, making him one of the most sought-after defenders in the current meta.

Should FutSheriff's leak prove true, the Brazilian's CB edition will be available in the form of Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC. This means gamers will need to complete a set of tasks, similar to other SBCs.

Here are the attributes of the existing card:

Pace : 90

: 90 Shooting : 66

: 66 Passing : 81

: 81 Dribbling : 85

: 85 Defending : 92

: 92 Physicality: 86

Alberto's CB variant already possesses the Anticipate+ and Relentless+ playstyles, which make him a versatile defender in the game. Since it's expected to be the same card released as an SBC, the PlayStyles+ will remain unchanged. Additionally, he will have 3-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot trait.

How much could the EA FC 25 Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC cost?

Carlos Alberto's existing CB variant costs around 1,208,000 EA FC Coins.

With this in mind, the rumored EA FC 25 Carlos Alberto Winter Wildcards Icon SBC edition might be priced between 1,500,000 and 2,500,000 EA FC Coins. However, since EA hasn't made any official announcements yet, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

