EA FC 25 Diogo Jota Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Based on a recent X post from FutSheriff, EA Sports is rumored to introduce the EA FC 25 Diogo Jota Flashback SBC soon in Ultimate Team servers. The Portuguese forward has been in decent form and helped Liverpool maintain their position at the top of the table.

EA might release the rumored SBC card as a testament to his incredible journey in the Premier League, and the attributes are likely to mirror his real-life flair on the pitch.

This article will highlight every detail that has been leaked regarding Diogo Jota Flashback SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Diogo Jota Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

Liverpool has been extremely consistent in this 2024/25 season, dominating by maintaining their top position in UEFA Champions League and English Premier League tables. And Diogo Jota is one key player for the Reds, leading the forward line in quite a few games. Currently, he possesses only one special SBC card: 88-rated UCL RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) apart from his rare gold item. Both items aren't that decent to be used in the current setup.

Expand Tweet

However, based on FutSheriff's information on Jota's Flashback edition, gamers can expect a few upgrades in overall attributes. On top of that, EA is expected to provide two meta PlayStyles+ to make it relevant on the virtual pitch. He could be an elite-tier forward under the FC IQ system.

Read more: Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats leak

What could Diogo Jota Flashback SBC look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

As of now, there's no official confirmation from EA Sports regarding the Diogo Jota Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team. However, according to FutSheriff, the Portuguese forward will receive a 91-rated ST card with the following stats across the board:

Pace : 90

: 90 Shooting : 90

: 90 Passing : 85

: 85 Dribbling : 91

: 91 Defending : 67

: 67 Physicality: 85

Besides these stats, he's expected to possess Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+, making him one of the relevant strikers in the current EA FC 25 patch. EA might keep his 5-star weak foot trait in the rumored card. Gamers can utilize both 90 pace and shooting to exploit the aforementioned traits on the virtual pitch. His Liverpool and English Premier League links will make him eligible to be in a PL-heavy team.

Also read: Florian Wirtz POTM SBC leak

How much could the EA FC 25 Diogo Jota Flashback SBC cost?

Currently, Jota's highest-rated card is his 88-rated (overall) UCL RTTK item. It costs around 210,700 EA FC Coins in the EA FC 25 transfer market. Considering that the rumored Diogo Jota Flashback SBC card will possess slightly upgraded attributes, it might cost around 250,000 to 350,000 EA FC Coins.

For more SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback