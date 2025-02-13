EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

With a brand-new promo knocking on the doors, EA Sports is rumored to soon drop the EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. The legendary Bulgarian striker has spent his whole career playing for numerous teams from different countries such as Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, America, Italy, and more.

However, Stoichkov's prowess during the Cruyff era is surely something to write home about. With several leaks suggesting the arrival of Maradona, Baggio, Wright, and Drogba, the inclusion of Barcelona's iconic #8 will surely hype up the EA FC community.

This article will shed some light on all the details that have been leaked regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Hristo Stoichkov cuts an impressive figure in the football world. His immense on-pitch leadership qualities and experience made him a Bulgarian legend. As discussed earlier, he has played for several clubs from different countries, but his tenure with Barcelona is surely one of the memorable phases of his life. He was a major part of Cruyff's dream team, and helped the Blaugranas lift four consecutive La Liga titles.

Expand Tweet

In the 1994 World Cup, Stoichkov helped his team to secure fourth place and won the Bronze Ball for scoring six goals. As a result, he also won the 1994 Ballon d'Or title, making him the only Bulgarian player to win that prestigious award.

It's quite evident from the leaks that the former Barca striker is expected to receive his first exclusive card in this EA FC iteration. The rumored SBC card is expected to mirror his real-life flair from his prime days, and will likely be a worthy investment for gamers.

What could the EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC item look like?

The exact attributes of the EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC card are still unknown since EA is yet to announce the ratings of all the promo cards. However, based on @FutSheriff's X post, the Bulgarian legend may receive a 92-rated ST card with the following stats across the board:

Pace : 93

: 93 Shooting : 94

: 94 Passing : 88

: 88 Dribbling : 93

: 93 Defending : 53

: 53 Physicality: 88

On top of that, he's expected to receive Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyle traits, making him one of the meta strikers on the virtual pitch. Both PlayStyles+ are quite desirable, and befit the current EA FC 25 meta.

While gamers can exploit the 94 Shooting with the Finesse Shot+ trait, they can also utilize the Technical+ Dribbling trait rated 93. In solo striker formations such as 4-5-1 or 4-2-3-1, he'll surely be a force to be reckoned with.

How much could the EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC cost?

Currently, Stoichkov's base Icon card costs around 127,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the upgraded attributes and Icon chemistry, the EA FC 25 Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC might cost around 350,000 to 550,000 EA FC Coins. However, EA Sports has yet to announce the official attributes after introducing the promo. Till then, gamers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page for more Grassroot Greats promo-related leaks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback