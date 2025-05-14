EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked by X/ASYFutTrader, which is one of the most popular accounts for such information on social media. The Dutch defender has had a spectacular season with Inter across all competitions, and he could now receive a boosted item on the virtual pitch as well.

The right-back has been extremely important for Inter, who are in the final of the UEFA Champions League and competing against Napoli in a close race for the Serie A title. The EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will provide him with the upgrade he deserves after such a stellar campaign.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released an amazing 95-rated Jeremie Frimpong SBC in Ultimate Team, but this item could face some stiff competition from the leaked EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC. While the former is more of an attacking wing-back with exceptional dribbling abilities, the latter will be a defensive beast.

The Inter right-back already has an incredible 89-rated NumeroFUT item in Ultimate Team, which has also been eligible for multiple EVOs over the year. However, the leaked TOTS item will undoubtedly be better than all his EVO versions.

What will the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

X/ASYFutTrader suggests that this item will be 94-rated with the following key attributes and stats:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 81

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 93

Physicality: 97

He is also rumored to possess the Bruiser+, Relentless+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, which will boost his performance even further under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

If the rumored stats prove to be accurate, he will be lower-rated than Jeremie Frimpong. He will also be less versatile and is not as much of a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team. This would make his SBC cheaper than the Bayer Leverkusen defender, who costs around 800,000 coins. However, he will still be impressive on the virtual pitch, so a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

