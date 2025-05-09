EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch superstar with a 95-rated version. He has four-star skills, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats and the PlayStyles required to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.
The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster has been released in Ultimate Team and it features the best performers from the German top flight. While the Dutch defender from Bayer Leverkusen failed to make it into the main squad, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has provided him with an impressive version.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the previously released Jamie Vardy SBC, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Netherlands
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4+5+6+7: 90-rated squad
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
While the SBC does not require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, the rating requirements will still make it pretty expensive.
EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 650,000 coins. While this is a pretty steep price, the item itself is definitely worth unlocking. He has 99 pace, 95 dribbling, 90 defending and three amazing PlayStyle+ traits that will make him an elite-tier right-back on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.