EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch superstar with a 95-rated version. He has four-star skills, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats and the PlayStyles required to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster has been released in Ultimate Team and it features the best performers from the German top flight. While the Dutch defender from Bayer Leverkusen failed to make it into the main squad, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has provided him with an impressive version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Jamie Vardy SBC, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Netherlands

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Alisson: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Alisson: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Ad

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Alisson: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4+5+6+7: 90-rated squad

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 8: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

Ad

While the SBC does not require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, the rating requirements will still make it pretty expensive.

EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 650,000 coins. While this is a pretty steep price, the item itself is definitely worth unlocking. He has 99 pace, 95 dribbling, 90 defending and three amazing PlayStyle+ traits that will make him an elite-tier right-back on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More