EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 04, 2025 07:52 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 97-rated item released via packs earlier in the game cycle. This version was only available in packs for a few days, making it extremely expensive despite not being as impressive as the 99-rated items released recently.

With PSG winning the UEFA Champions League Final last season, their entire roster received a boosted RTTF squad in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC offers the highest-rated item from this squad, as the French youngster was the Man of the Match in the Final.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer, the EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Trending

Task 1: PSG

  • PSG players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Joao Neves(TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 2: Ligue 1

  • Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Joao Neves(TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 3: France

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79
Task 4: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 5: 92-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 6+7: 93-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Soltutions:

  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Frank Lampard: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 8+9: 94-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Sophia Wilson(TOTS) 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

Task 10+11: 95-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

  • Sadio Mane: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Cafu: 96
  • Nuno Mendes (TOTS): 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
  • Marcus Thuram: 92
  • Ella Toone: 92
  • Xavi: 91
  • Jan Cuadrado: 90
Task 12+13: 96-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 96

Solutions:

  • Michael Olise: 97
  • Michael Essien: 97
  • John Arne Riise: 97
  • Frank Rijkaard: 97
  • Paul Scholes: 97
  • Joao Neves (TOTS): 96
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Kubo: 91
  • Xavi: 91
  • Lautaro Martinez: 91
  • Lotta Schelin: 91

Task 14+15: 97-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 97

Solutions:

  • Marcus Rashford: 97
  • Michael Olise: 97
  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Carlos Tevez: 97
  • Frank Lampard: 97
  • Bukayo Saka: 97
  • Paul Scholes: 97
  • Yaya Toure: 97
  • Patrick Kluivert: 97
  • Cafu: 96
  • Luis Figo: 96
The EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Desire Doue RTTF SBC is around 1.4 million coins. This is signifcantly lower than his price in the transfer market, making this SBC worth completing. While he is not as overpowered as the 99-rated FUTTIES players released recently, he can be transformed and upgraded via EVOs to be more effective under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.





