EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 97-rated version of the Portuguese superstar. This item was released earlier in the game cycle as part of a squad of Portuguese players to celebrate their win in the Nation's League Final against Spain, with CR7 being the headlining player.
While this version of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker is not as highly rated as his 99-rated FUTTIES item, it still has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch. He is also much cheaper to obtain than his price in the transfer market, making the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC a worthwhile proposition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC
Similar to the recently released Pele SBC, the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Portugal
- Portugal players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Joao Neves(TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 3: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 4: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 5+6: 94-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Sophia Wilson(TOTS) 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
Task 7+8: 95-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 95
Solutions:
- Sadio Mane: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Nuno Mendes (TOTS): 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 92
- Ella Toone: 92
- Xavi: 91
- Jan Cuadrado: 90
Task 9+10+11: 96-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 96
Solutions:
- Michael Olise: 97
- Michael Essien: 97
- John Arne Riise: 97
- Frank Rijkaard: 97
- Paul Scholes: 97
- Joao Neves (TOTS): 96
- Luis Figo: 96
- Kubo: 91
- Xavi: 91
- Lautaro Martinez: 91
- Lotta Schelin: 91
Task 12+13: 97-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 97
Solutions:
- Marcus Rashford: 97
- Michael Olise: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Carlos Tevez: 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Bukayo Saka: 97
- Paul Scholes: 97
- Yaya Toure: 97
- Patrick Kluivert: 97
- Cafu: 96
- Luis Figo: 96
The EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC is around 1.3 million coins. This is much cheaper than the price of his tradeable version in the transfer market, and he could soon receive an EVO that makes him 99-rated and boosts his abilities under the FC IQ system. This makes the SBC worth completing.