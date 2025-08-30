EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 97-rated version of the Portuguese superstar. This item was released earlier in the game cycle as part of a squad of Portuguese players to celebrate their win in the Nation's League Final against Spain, with CR7 being the headlining player.

While this version of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker is not as highly rated as his 99-rated FUTTIES item, it still has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch. He is also much cheaper to obtain than his price in the transfer market, making the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC a worthwhile proposition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Pele SBC, the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Joao Neves(TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 3: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 4: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Frank Lampard: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 5+6: 94-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Sophia Wilson(TOTS) 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Task 7+8: 95-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

Sadio Mane: 97

Luis Figo: 96

John Barnes: 96

Cafu: 96

Nuno Mendes (TOTS): 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Gianluca Zambrotta: 93

Marcus Thuram: 92

Ella Toone: 92

Xavi: 91

Jan Cuadrado: 90

Task 9+10+11: 96-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 96

Solutions:

Michael Olise: 97

Michael Essien: 97

John Arne Riise: 97

Frank Rijkaard: 97

Paul Scholes: 97

Joao Neves (TOTS): 96

Luis Figo: 96

Kubo: 91

Xavi: 91

Lautaro Martinez: 91

Lotta Schelin: 91

Task 12+13: 97-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 97

Solutions:

Marcus Rashford: 97

Michael Olise: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Carlos Tevez: 97

Frank Lampard: 97

Bukayo Saka: 97

Paul Scholes: 97

Yaya Toure: 97

Patrick Kluivert: 97

Cafu: 96

Luis Figo: 96

The EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Star Performer SBC is around 1.3 million coins. This is much cheaper than the price of his tradeable version in the transfer market, and he could soon receive an EVO that makes him 99-rated and boosts his abilities under the FC IQ system. This makes the SBC worth completing.

