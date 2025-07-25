All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players have been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular accounts for such information. Based on these rumors, this lineup will once again feature Icons, Heroes and current-gen superstars, with multiple players receiving 99-rated versions on the virtual pitch.The previous rosters featured the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappe and Pele, providing them with 99-rated items that do justice to their abilities. However, the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players could be just as impressive, especially with Johan Cruyff and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the squad.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players have been leaked on social mediaBeing the conclusive promo of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, the FUTTIES event always delivers some of the most overpowered items. The previous two teams had multiple 99-rated items, and the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 squad could offer such versions to legendary superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Johan Cruyff.Both these fan-favorites have had multiple special items over the years. While Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the Team of the Season promo as a 97-rated player, Johan Cruyff was part of the very recent Shapeshifters event as a 98-rated winger. However, their upcoming items will be superior to their previous versions by a large margin.These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players:Cristiano Ronaldo: 99Johan Cruyff: 99Raphinha: 99Garrincha: 98Trinity Rodman: 98Jamal Musiala: 98Carlos Alberto: 98Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97Jerzy Dudek: 97Marcel Desailly: 97David De Gea: 97Karim Adeyemi: 97Selma Bacha: 97Paul Scholes: 97Bruno Guimaraes: 97Frank Lampard: 97Diego Forlan: 97Gervinho: 97Vialli: 97Alessandro Buongiorno: 96All these players will receive upgrades to their stats, attributes and PlayStyles that make them overpowered in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. This squad is replete with fan-favorites who have already had multiple promo versions over the course of the year, with the likes of Ronalod, Cruyff, Raphinha, Musiala, Adeyemi, Garrincha, Rodman and Kvaratskhelia being the standout inclusions.Even the underrated players like Buongiorno, Lampard, Scholes and Bacha will certainly be top-tier in their respective roles due to their amazing stats, while also being cheap and easy to obtain.