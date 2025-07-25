All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 25, 2025 05:46 GMT
FUTTIES Team 3 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Team 3 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players have been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular accounts for such information. Based on these rumors, this lineup will once again feature Icons, Heroes and current-gen superstars, with multiple players receiving 99-rated versions on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The previous rosters featured the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappe and Pele, providing them with 99-rated items that do justice to their abilities. However, the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players could be just as impressive, especially with Johan Cruyff and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players have been leaked on social media

Being the conclusive promo of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, the FUTTIES event always delivers some of the most overpowered items. The previous two teams had multiple 99-rated items, and the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 squad could offer such versions to legendary superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Johan Cruyff.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both these fan-favorites have had multiple special items over the years. While Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the Team of the Season promo as a 97-rated player, Johan Cruyff was part of the very recent Shapeshifters event as a 98-rated winger. However, their upcoming items will be superior to their previous versions by a large margin.

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 players:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 99
  • Johan Cruyff: 99
  • Raphinha: 99
  • Garrincha: 98
  • Trinity Rodman: 98
  • Jamal Musiala: 98
  • Carlos Alberto: 98
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97
  • Jerzy Dudek: 97
  • Marcel Desailly: 97
  • David De Gea: 97
  • Karim Adeyemi: 97
  • Selma Bacha: 97
  • Paul Scholes: 97
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 97
  • Frank Lampard: 97
  • Diego Forlan: 97
  • Gervinho: 97
  • Vialli: 97
  • Alessandro Buongiorno: 96

All these players will receive upgrades to their stats, attributes and PlayStyles that make them overpowered in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. This squad is replete with fan-favorites who have already had multiple promo versions over the course of the year, with the likes of Ronalod, Cruyff, Raphinha, Musiala, Adeyemi, Garrincha, Rodman and Kvaratskhelia being the standout inclusions.

Even the underrated players like Buongiorno, Lampard, Scholes and Bacha will certainly be top-tier in their respective roles due to their amazing stats, while also being cheap and easy to obtain.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications