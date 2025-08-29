EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the legendary Brazilian attacker. This item was released earlier in the game cycle and is one of the best playmakers in the game, and fans can now obtain this version via an SBC.
This 99-rated variant was part of FUTTIES Team 1 along with 99-rated versions of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. It has been re-released in packs as part of the Pre-Season event, and can now be unlocked via the EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Viktor Gyokeres SBC, the EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: Selecao
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Martinelli: 83
Task 5: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6+7: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is only slightly higher than his price in the transfer market, making the SBC worth completing. He has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an amazing CAM or striker under the FC IQ system, and he will certainly be an exceptional addition to any club in Ultimate Team.