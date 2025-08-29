EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swedish attacker with a 99-rated version as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. The former Sporting striker recently moved to Arsenal in the Premier League, and this SBC has given him his first promo item for the Gunners.
The talismanic striker has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in European football over the past couple of years, and his consistency has earned him a high-profile move to the Premier League. He already had a Thunderstruck item and a 96-rated Team of the Season version this year, but the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC item is by far his best variant.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the previously released Kudus SBC, the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Arsenal
- Arsenal players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Declan Rice(TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 4+5+6: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 7: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
Task 8+9: 95-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 95
Solutions:
- Sadio Mane: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Nuno Mendes: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 92
- Ella Toone: 92
- Xavi: 91
- Jan Cuadrado: 90
EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 750,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 99-rated striker from the Premier League who has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has meta PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Aerial+, Rapid+ and First Touch+, which will boost his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.