  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 29, 2025 17:28 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swedish attacker with a 99-rated version as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. The former Sporting striker recently moved to Arsenal in the Premier League, and this SBC has given him his first promo item for the Gunners.

Ad

The talismanic striker has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in European football over the past couple of years, and his consistency has earned him a high-profile move to the Premier League. He already had a Thunderstruck item and a 96-rated Team of the Season version this year, but the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC item is by far his best variant.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Kudus SBC, the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Arsenal

  • Arsenal players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Declan Rice(TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 2: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Ad

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 4+5+6: 93-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 7: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Flint: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
Ad

Task 8+9: 95-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

  • Sadio Mane: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Cafu: 96
  • Nuno Mendes: 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
  • Marcus Thuram: 92
  • Ella Toone: 92
  • Xavi: 91
  • Jan Cuadrado: 90

EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 750,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 99-rated striker from the Premier League who has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has meta PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Aerial+, Rapid+ and First Touch+, which will boost his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications