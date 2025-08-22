EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League attacker with a 97-rated item on the virtual pitch as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. This is his first special version as a Spurs player following his transfer from West Ham, making it an exciting addition to the game.
He has been one of the most consistent wingers in the league over the past couple of seasons, and his exhilerating performances have earned him a move to Spurs in the latest transfer window. This makes the EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC an ideal inclusion in the ongoing promo, similar to other players like Florian Wirtz and Joao Felix.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Joao Felix SBC, the EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
EA FC 25 Mohammed Kudus FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 170,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated winger from the Premier League who has excellent stats in all relevant areas and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, First Touch+ and Trivela+. He can also play on either wing and as a CAM, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.