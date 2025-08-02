  • home icon
  Esports & Gaming
  EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:51 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League playmaker with a 97-rated item that does justice to his abilities. He had an incredible campaign with his club last season, guiding them to a Premier League title with his consistent performances, and he now has an elite-tier version on the virtual pitch as well.

He previously received a 91-rated UCL RTTF item via the Season Pass, but it failed to receive any upgrades due to Liverpool being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG. However, the latest EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC has given him the boost he needs to be overpowered in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Karim Benzema SBC, the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Liverpool

  • Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Luis Diaz: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 2: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even cheaper and more accessible to gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 coins. This is a reasonable price, as he has all the stats and attributes required to be an exceptional playmaker under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have exceptional stats and five-star skill moves, he also has the coveted Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

