EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League playmaker with a 97-rated item that does justice to his abilities. He had an incredible campaign with his club last season, guiding them to a Premier League title with his consistent performances, and he now has an elite-tier version on the virtual pitch as well.
He previously received a 91-rated UCL RTTF item via the Season Pass, but it failed to receive any upgrades due to Liverpool being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG. However, the latest EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC has given him the boost he needs to be overpowered in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the previously released Karim Benzema SBC, the EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Liverpool
- Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Luis Diaz: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even cheaper and more accessible to gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
EA FC 25 Dominik Szoboszlai FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 coins. This is a reasonable price, as he has all the stats and attributes required to be an exceptional playmaker under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have exceptional stats and five-star skill moves, he also has the coveted Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles.