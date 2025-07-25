EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with a 97-rated item that is even better than his previous Team of the Season version. He is a fan-favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch due to his various overpowered promo items, and the latest SBC gives him an exceptional boost.
The former Real Madrid superstar previously received a 96-rated TOTS item earlier in the year, which was extremely overpowered at the time. The EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC provides him with an upgrade to his stats while also being affordable.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Dumornay SBC, the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bruno Fernandes (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Camavinga: 83
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
This is one of the most well-priced FUTTIES players available in the game at the moment, especially with how overpowered his Team of the Season version was.
EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated striker who has amazing stats, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Quickstep+ and Incisive Pass+. These traits will boost his shooting, pace and passing abilities on the virtual pitch, making him an exceptional playmaking striker under the FC IQ system.