EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with a 97-rated item that is even better than his previous Team of the Season version. He is a fan-favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch due to his various overpowered promo items, and the latest SBC gives him an exceptional boost.

The former Real Madrid superstar previously received a 96-rated TOTS item earlier in the year, which was extremely overpowered at the time. The EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC provides him with an upgrade to his stats while also being affordable.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Dumornay SBC, the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bruno Fernandes (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Camavinga: 83

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Task 3: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

This is one of the most well-priced FUTTIES players available in the game at the moment, especially with how overpowered his Team of the Season version was.

EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC: Review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated striker who has amazing stats, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Quickstep+ and Incisive Pass+. These traits will boost his shooting, pace and passing abilities on the virtual pitch, making him an exceptional playmaking striker under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More