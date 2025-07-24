EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing her with a 97-rated version that could potentially be elite-tier on the virtual pitch. She rose to prominence as a fan-favorite due to her 95-rated Team of the Season item earlier this year, and her latest special version is much better in every aspect.

Ad

The ongoing FUTTIES promo has provided gamers with a mix of player SBCs, ranging from expensive items like Maicon to affordable but overpowered players like Declan Rice. The EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC falls in the latter catergory, as she has the stats to be amazing in-game but is easy to obtain.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Sam Kerr SBC, the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Ad

Task 3: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated striker who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats in all relevant areas, as well as meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Trickster+. All these traits will enhance her abilities on the virtual pitch and make her a top-tier striker.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

She can also play as a CAM, central midfielder or left-winger, which will make her extremely versatile under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More