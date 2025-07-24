EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing her with a 97-rated version that could potentially be elite-tier on the virtual pitch. She rose to prominence as a fan-favorite due to her 95-rated Team of the Season item earlier this year, and her latest special version is much better in every aspect.
The ongoing FUTTIES promo has provided gamers with a mix of player SBCs, ranging from expensive items like Maicon to affordable but overpowered players like Declan Rice. The EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC falls in the latter catergory, as she has the stats to be amazing in-game but is easy to obtain.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Sam Kerr SBC, the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated striker who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats in all relevant areas, as well as meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Trickster+. All these traits will enhance her abilities on the virtual pitch and make her a top-tier striker.
She can also play as a CAM, central midfielder or left-winger, which will make her extremely versatile under the FC IQ system.