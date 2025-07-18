EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Australian striker with a 97-rated item with some amazing stats. The Chelsea FC superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world of women's football and she now has an in-game version that accurately reflects her abilities.
She previously received a 94-rated FUT Birthday item that provided her with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. While this item was useful when it was released, the latest EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC is much better in every aspect.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC
Unlike other FUTTIES SBCs like Maicon, Vitinha or Bruno Fernandes, the EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC only requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Barclays WSL
- Barclays WSL players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC only requires three squads, which will make it cheaper and more accessible for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Sam Kerr FUTTIES SBC is around 150,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 97-rated striker who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, amazing stats and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Rapid+. These traits will boost her pace, shooting and dribbling abilities, making her an elite-tier forward under the FC IQ system.